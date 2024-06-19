Breaking: Fubara swears in Rivers new Caretaker Committee Chairmen

Amid tight security, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn in new caretaker chairmen for the 23 local government areas of the state.

The swearing-in was done on Wednesday at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

AAccording to reports, the first batch of 11 CTC chairmen are taking their oath of office.

The swearing-in comes a day after he forwarded the list to the state House of Assembly led by factional Speaker, Victor Jumbo.

Recall that the lawmakers had invited the nominees for screening as early as 8 am on Wednesday.

Here are the names of the nominated caretaker chairmen below:

Also Read:

Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson

Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth

Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green

Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs

Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan

Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree

Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua

Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon

Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa

Emouha LGA – David Omereji

Etche LGA – John Otamiri

Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden

Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji

Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana

Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo

Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe

Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi

Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan

Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald

Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam

Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip

Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo

Tai LGA – Matthew Dike

The development adds another twist to the political crisis in the state months after the Rivers Assembly passed the Local Government Amendment Bill into law.

While Fubara did not assent to the bill, the lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule vetoed it.

It was gathered that the law empowered the Rivers State Assembly to extend the tenure of council chairpersons, their vice, and councillors where it is deemed impossible to hold elections before the end of their three-year tenure.

But a court nullified the amended law, prompting an appeal.

The appeal court is set to deliver a ruling on the matter on June 20, 2024.