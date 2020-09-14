The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the killing of two of its operatives and abduction of 10 by gunmen who attacked their buses in the early hours of Monday.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the development in a statement.

The operatives were said to be travelling to the FRSC Academy in Udi, Enugu State.

Kazeem said: “Some personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps traveling from Sokoto and Kebbi States Command of the Corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi were reportedly attacked by Bandits/Kidnappers at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege between Adoka, Nasarawa state today Monday 14th September, 2020 at about 8am. The Officers totalling 26 in number were travelling in two buses.”

According to Kazeem, one of the Officers in the vehicle conveying the staff of the Corps reportedly died during the attack, while another officer died in the hospital and four others were injured, eight escaped unhurt, 10 unaccounted for as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants.

The Corps Public Education Officer noted that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has immediately reported the incident to the relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped operatives, while investigations to ensure that the assailants are brought to book is ongoing.

Kazeem noted that the Corps Marshal has called on all staff of the Corps not to be deterred by this unfortunate incident.

He assured that the Corps will work closely with relevant security to ensure that the criminal elements are brought to book and justice is served, while the missing personnel are found.