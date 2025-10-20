Breaking: #FreeNnamdiKanuNow: Police teargas civil servants

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday fired teargas into the air at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja chasing workers, mainly civil servants, back home ahead of the planned protest, tagged: #FreeNnamdiKanuNow.

The protest, spearheaded by the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, is to fight for the release of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to eyewitness reports, many commuters were turned back by the mobile police officers who cordoned all link roads to the Federal Secretariat in Abuja to prevent any protest.

This followed a court order banning any form of protest around the Three Arms Zone made up of the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature.

The Federal Secretariat is opposite the Three Arms Zone.