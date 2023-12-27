Breaking: Former Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba dies at 65

A former Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, is dead.

Na’Abba died early hours of Wednesday, at age 65.

He was elected the second Speaker of the House in the 4th Republic.

The 8th Speaker of Nigeria’s Green Chamber was born on September 27, 1958.

Na’Abba was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party as member of the House of Representatives in 1999 from Kano State.

He became the Speaker a few months after the inauguration of the House, following the resignation of the then Speaker, Salisu Buhari, also from Kano State, over a certificate forgery.

