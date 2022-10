A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, is dead.

According to a report by PUNCH Online, Ogbulafor, the first National Secretary of the PDP, died in Canada, aged 73.

The online newspaper said his death was confirmed by a family source who said he died on Thursday from an undisclosed ailments.

He is from Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

He was born on May 24, 1949.