Breaking: Former Minister of Justice, Bola Ajibola, dies at 89

A former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, is dead.

The development was confirmed on Sunday by the first son of the late eminent jurist, Maruf Adesegun Ajibola (SAN).

Maruf in a message on Sunday said his father passed on at 89 in the early hours of Sunday in his Abeokuta home in the Ogun State capital.

The message reads in part: “With very deep heart and Gratitude to Almighty Allah: Our Dad Prince Bola Ajibola departed this world over the midnight.

“May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah firdaus.”

Prince Ajibola was a Judge at the International Court of Justice between 1991 and 1994.

He was the founder of the foremost faith-based private citadel, Crescent University, Abeokuta.

He was once the President of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985.

Late Ajibola was the AGF during junta of former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.