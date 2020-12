Former Minister of Education under the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Professor Jerry Agada, has died.

Agada was said to have died at about 8:00am on Tuesday at the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi from a brief illness after spending one week in hospital.

He was 68 and until his death, was the Chairman of Benue State Civil Service Commission.

Agada was also a former National President of Association of Nigerian Authors.