For the fifth day running, Nigeria recorded a decrease in the number of Coronavirus Disease cases in the country.

This was based on figures released in the last five days by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle.

On Monday, the country recorded 288 new infections from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Before then, the cases had been dropping beginning from July 30, 2020 when there were 481 new cases; July 31, 463; August 1, 386; and August 2, 304.

On Monday, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded 88 cases, followed by Kwara State with 33, and Osun State, 27.

The Federal Capital Territory, which had recorded huge numbers in the last few days, had a sharp drop on Monday with 25 cases, which was the same with Enugu State.

Other states with new infections on Monday were Abia, 20; Kaduna, 17; Plateau, 13; Rivers, 13; Delta, 10; Gombe, 8; Ogun, 4; Oyo, 3; Katsina, 1; and Bauchi, 1.

In all, Nigeria has had 44,129 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 896 deaths and 20,663 successfully treated and discharged.