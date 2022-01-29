Breaking: Fleeing teen who beheaded girlfriend with friends for ritual arrested + Photo

A teenager, Soliu Majekodunmi, who connived with three of his friends to behead his girlfriend, simply identified as Rofiat, for ritual purpose, has been arrested.

The teenager fled as soon as he sighted police operatives where they were burning the head of the girl for ritual purpose.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, Majekodunmi, 18, was arrested in his hideout.

His accomplices: Wariz Oladehinde, 17; Abdul Gafar Lukman, 19; and Mustakeem Balogun, 20, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday (today).

Oyeyemi said they were arrested following information received at Adatan Divisional Police Headquarters from the head of the community security guard that the suspects were seen burning something suspected to be human head in a local pot.

Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Adatan Division, SP Abiodun Salau, quickly led his detectives to the scene, where the three suspects were arrested, while the fourth one, who happened to be the boyfriend of the murdered girl, escaped.

On interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed that what they were burning in the local pot was the head of the girlfriend of their escaped accomplice.

They confessed further that the girl, who was simply identified as Rofiat, was lured by her boyfriend, also simply identified as Soliu, to where she was murdered by four of them, after which they cut off her head and packed the remains in a sack and dumped it in an old building.

They subsequently led policemen to the building, where the dismembered body was recovered and deposited at the General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The short cutlass and a knife used in cutting off the deceased’s head were also recovered.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, who described the action of the suspects as the height of callousness, has ordered for a massive manhunt for the fleeing boyfriend of the victim by name Soliu.

The CP also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation with the view to arraigning them in court as soon as possible.

Based on the marching order given to the DPO to ensure the arrest of the deceased boyfriend, Salau and his men eventually arrested the fleeing suspect in his hideout.