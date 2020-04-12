Five more patients of the Coronavirus Disease have fully recovered and discharged.

This brings to 55 the number of people who have been successfully treated and discharged from the facilities of the Lagos State Government.

The cheering news was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Lagos State Governor and COVID-19 Incident Commander, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The statement said: “As we commemorate the sacrifice of Love this Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, five more patients; four females, and one male have been discharged to reunite with their families and the society.

“The patients were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community.

“This news, especially on this auspicious day, gives me joy and happiness and I am sure it does to you too. While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain the pandemic, let’s all continue to show love and sacrifice for the the course of humanity. Stay at home, practice Social Distancing Principle, observe highest possible personal and hand hygiene and report suspicion to appropriate persons.

“Let’s continue to make the little sacrifices for the greater good.

“Happy Easter.”