Breaking: Five killed, Melaye escapes as Kogi crisis worsens

‎Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, on Monday escaped another “assassination” attempt during a rally in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The rally was holding at the front of the Kogi State Polytechnic when gunmen invaded the venue.

But five other persons were not as lucky as Melaye as were killed during the rally.

Melaye, who made this known on his Twitter handle, claimed that‎ two of his vehicles were severely damaged by unknown gunmen who invaded the venue of the rally.

The disruption of the rally was a furtherance of the face-off between Melaye and the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, which has led to a move to recall the senator by his constituents.

Both Melaye and Bello are members of the All Progressives Congress.

Melaye tweeted: “I ‎just escaped another assassination in lokoja. I can’t say if anyone died but two people with gun wound are presently receiving treatment at Department of State Service.

“Two of my vehicles were damaged with gunshots. I was told one of the commissioners to Bello and LG caretaker chairman moved one of my cars‎.”

Melaye alleged that the ‎attackers were Government House policemen accompanied by some criminals, Lokoja Local Government Caretaker Committee chairman and one Abduullahi Dollar, who is said to be the Special Adviser (Political) to Bello.

The state government was yet to respond to the development as at press time.

