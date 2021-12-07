Breaking: Five die in UNILORIN campus accident

Academic activities in University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) have been suspended following a ghastly accident that claimed lives on campus.

Five persons have been confirmed dead, a source in the institution said on Tuesday

Information gathered has revealed that the accident happened at the late hours of Monday.

A source in the university told DAILY GIST on Tuesday that a Lexus car and a small commercial bus collided at about 11pm leading to the death of the occupants.

The owner of the commercial bus and his wife and a child died while three other people including the driver of the Lexus car also died on the spot.

Following the sad incident, the institution reportedly suspended the academic activities for Tuesday.

There was no official statement from the university as the time of filling this report but the students union in a statement on Tuesday confirmed the incident.

The statement titled “UNFORTUNATE CAR ACCIDENT ON CAMPUS” reads;

”We express our sympathy about the car accident that happened after the school dam. The unfortunate incident was alleged to have happened as a result of speeding of a private car which in turn hit a korope shuttle bus.”

“The disastrous occurrence which happened around 9pm yesterday evening claimed some lives (with the drivers of both vehicles inclusive).

“We deeply commiserate with the families of the deceased persons and pray that God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

“Also, we wish the injured victims quick recovery as they receive treatment at the hospital.

“Students should however note that academic activities are suspended for today. We hereby enjoin the members of the University community to remain calm.”