Breaking: Fire razes shopping complex in Computer Village + Photos, Video

An early morning inferno has razed a shopping complex in the Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Though the fire had been put out as at press time, the level of damage was massive following the intensity of the fire.

It could have been more, sources said, but for the quick intervention of early responders.

The fire outbreak was at 18, Otigba Street.

As soon as the report was received, the Lagos State Fire Service was contacted.

It responded immediately.

Policemen were equally drafted to protect the fire fighters and other responders.

No life was lost in the incident.

The cause of the fire outbreak not yet known.

