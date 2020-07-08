The Federal Government has urged states that have announced the resumption of schools amid the Coronavirus Disease to rescind it.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, stated this on Wednesday after the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

To show its position was firm, the Federal Government announced that it had put on hold the planned resumption of federal schools.

It also stopped students from participating in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations scheduled for August 4 to September 5.

Adamu said federal schools would remain closed until it is safe to reopen them, adding that the West African Examinations Council will not determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria.

He said it was better for students lose an academic year than to expose them to heath dangers occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.