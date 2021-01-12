The Federal Government has said it would review the January 18, 2021 date earlier fixed for resumption of schools for the 2020/2021 second term across Nigeria.

The Federal Government said this on Monday through the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Adamu, who spoke after the Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had painted a gloomy picture of the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria, said: “On the January 18 resumption date, we are reviewing it.

“We are going to review it.

“At the PTF meeting today, we considered it.

“And tomorrow, the ministry is going to take it up.”

Mustapha, also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said reports coming in from all over the world show that the COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking huge havoc on humanity, economies and systems.

He said as at January 10, the reports point in the following direction:

. On 8th January, 2021: 833,496 cases were recorded. This represented the highest ever since the pandemic stated;

. The three days preceding the 8th, each recorded over 700,000 cases;

. Global cases have now reached 90,676,320 mark;

. Global fatality count is fast approaching the 2 million mark;

. The global CFR has declined from 2.2 to 2.1%;

. The CFR for Africa has also declined from 2.3 to 2.2%; and

. The WHO African region crossed 2million case mark on Wednesday, 6th January, 2020.

Mustapha added: “​In Nigeria, we have crossed the 100,000 cases mark and now rank second in the number of new cases, the 4th in cumulative cases in Africa and 5th in cumulative deaths. Last week, Nigeria recorded over 9,000 cases. Realistically, if we estimate the numbers missed, we would be in a much higher region. There is no state in Nigeria that is immune to this pandemic even if reports are not coming out of such States. The Hon. Minister of State for Health and the DG NCDC will expand on the statistics during this briefing.

“It is however very instructive to stress that factors that have contributed to rise in numbers from late November 2020 included increased local and international travels, business and religious activities, reopening of schools without strict compliance with COIVID-19 safety measures.

“The full import of the fore-going is to press further on the need for us all to elevate the level of our vigilance and compliance with the recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions. The current wave of infections is swift and virulent and we do not know how long it will last. Besides, the facilities available for the treatment of critical cases remain very limited and we do not wish to be overwhelmed. Your best bet therefore is to avoid infections completely.

“The PTF has continued to receive inquiries about the issue of testing before travelling out of Nigeria. For the avoidance of doubts, the Protocol in Nigeria requires in-bound passengers to test, not more than 96 hours, before boarding flights to Nigeria. However, for passengers leaving Nigeria, it remains the responsibility of travelers to confirm the requirements of the country of destination and that of the carrier of choice. The National Coordinator will clarify the extant protocol and the policy position.

“For in-bound travellers, a new protocol on pre-boarding has been released and compliance is still strongly recommended. The additional requirements for passengers coming from the United Kingdom and South Africa also remain in force. The NC will also speak on this during the briefing.

“Next week the pilot exercise on the use of Rapid Diagnostic Test-Kits (RDTs) will be rolled out in 5 tertiary health institutions in Abuja. The DG NCDC will expand on this.

“The isolation of different strains of the virus is being vigorously pursued. In this regard, the PTF is working with the Africa CDC and the NCDC on the sequencing of the COVID strains circulating in Nigeria. We shall keep Nigerians informed as the exercise progresses.

“As part of measures to deepen community engagement and enforcement of protocols, the PTF met with the Nigerian Governors Forum last week and will be meeting with key religious and traditional leaders soon. It will similarly meet with Security Agencies.

“The third stream of NYSC members will resume on 18th January and the PTF is working closely with the management to ensure that participants are tested and protocols are complied with.

“Finally, the PTF has advanced the preparation for the management of all aspects of the vaccines discuss. Particularly, lessons are being drawn from other jurisdictions on the successes and challenges of the vaccine administration. The Executive Director of the NPHCDA will elaborate on this.”