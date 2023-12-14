Breaking: FG sacks all Directors of FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, NSIB

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has ordered Directors of agencies under the ministry to hand over to the most senior officers.

This was contained in a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi, on Thursday in Abuja.

Keyamo said the action was to effect reorganisation in the agencies under the ministry.

According to him, Directors of the affected agencies are Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

Others are Nigeria Airspace Management Agency, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau.

The statement said: “Following the change in leadership of the Aviation and Aerospace Development Agencies’ CEOs and MDs aimed to reposition the aviation industry and ensure safety and efficient air travel experience by Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

ALSO READ:

Two sales clerks docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.6m

APC: Why Fubara can’t present budget to four lawmakers

GOtv Boxing Night 30: I’ll Beat Ucheji again, says Big Name

“I am directed to inform all directors of the following agencies that they have been relieved of their appointments forthwith and should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.

“The directors of the affected agencies are as follows: FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, NSIB.

“I am also to inform all the agencies’ Board Secretaries and Legal Advisers that they are not affected by this directive.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that President Tinubu on Wednesday, approved the suspension, removal and replacement of various Chief Executive Officers and heads of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

END