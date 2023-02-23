Breaking: FG orders total closure of land borders for polls

The Federal Government has directed the total closure of all land borders ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Isah Jere, said this in a statement he issued on Thursday.

In the statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Tony Akuneme, in Abuja, Jere said that all land borders were to be effectively closed from 12 midnight on February 25 to 12 midnight on February 26.

“Accordingly, all command comptrollers especially those in the border states are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive,” he said.