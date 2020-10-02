The Federal Government has given the nod for all schools to reopen with effect from October 12.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, made this known at a news briefing on Friday.

Adamu said the decision was reached following the conviction that stakeholders and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 were convinced that the COVID-19 pandemic had been sufficiently curtailed.

The Federal Government had ordered the closure of schools in March 2020 following the spread of the virus to Nigeria in February 2020.

More details on this news website soon.