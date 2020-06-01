Churches and Mosques have been given the go ahead to reopen as the Federal Government began the lifting of the lockdown occasioned by the spread of the Coronavirus Disease.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, at Monday’s briefing by the PTF.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of Federation, said: “The PTF submitted its recommendations and the President has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020, subject to review:

“Cautious advance into the Second Phase of the national response to COVID-19;

“Application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;

“Mobilisation of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities; sustenance of key non-pharmaceutical interventions that would apply nationwide and include: ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace;

“Relaxation of restriction on places of Worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments.”