The Federal Government has given the aviation sector three weeks to prepare for the resumption of flights.

This was revealed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday at its briefing in Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, gave the explanation at the briefing.

Aliyu said the three weeks does not meant that flight will resume on June 21, 2020.

He said it was to prepare the operators for resumption, adding: “The three weeks can be June 26, June 28.

“That date is just to prepare them for what will be.”