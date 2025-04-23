Breaking: FG disburses N50b to settle ASUU, other varsity staff allowances

The Federal government has announced the release of N50 billion to the academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities for the settlement of earned allowances, as promised by President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, disclosed this in a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Education to newsmen on Wednesday.

Titled: “FG Releases N50bn Earned Allowances to Varsity Unions, Tinubu Reaffirms Education Priority,” the statement was issued by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to the statement, the move “stands as yet another testament to Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fundamentally transform Nigeria’s education sector. It reflects the administration’s bold resolve to transition

the nation from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy through strategic investments in education, infrastructure, and human capital.”

Speaking on the development, the Minister said, “This intervention is not just a financial transaction—it is a reaffirmation of our President’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youth and the invaluable role that academic and non-academic staff play in nurturing them.

“By prioritising their welfare, we are laying the foundation for a future where every Nigerian child receives highly qualitative and globally competitive education.”

He expressed President Tinubu’s heartfelt appreciation to both academic and non-academic unions for their sustained trust in his administration and for fostering an atmosphere of peace and cooperation across Nigeria’s federal institutions.

“Notably, the country is currently experiencing one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history—a feat attributed to the mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community,” the statement added.

More so, the President reiterated: “The youth are the heartbeat of our country. Their future is extremely important to me and my administration. Keeping our children in school is not negotiable. It is my commitment that strikes in our institutions will soon become a thing of the past.”

