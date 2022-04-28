Breaking: FG declares holidays for Workers’ Day, Eid-el-Fitr celebrations

The Federal Government has declared May 2 and 3, 2022 as public holidays to mark this year’s Workers’ Day and EId-el-Fitr celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, announced this on behalf of the Federal Government on Thursday.

Aregbesola congratulated workers across the country on this year’s celebration.

He said: “Labour is the very essence of humanity.

“We are alive because we work and only the dead is incapable of working.

“The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is therefore the path to national and individual prosperity.”

Aregbesola urged workers to raise the bar of their trade in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s drive to rev up the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation.

The Minister also congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

He called on all Muslims to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighbourliness as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

He said: “The self-restrain, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper.”

Aregbesola expressed confidence that the security challenges in some parts of the country will soon be a thing of the past, noting that the government is putting determined efforts and all necessary measures in place for Nigerians to enjoy unfettered peace all round.

He assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners alike.

The Minister commended all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country and the peace that has returned to the formerly embattled places.

He urged Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, noting that security is everybody’s responsibility.

Aregbesola wished all Muslims a happy Eidul-Fitr celebration and prayed that the peace, blessings and favours of Allah be with all Nigerians.