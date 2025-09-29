Breaking: FG cancels Independence Day parade

The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of the parade that is a usual part of the country’s independence.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the country marks its independence on October 1 every year, with this year’s edition making it the 65th.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had earlier on Monday announced a public holiday for October 1, 2025.

In a statement later on Monday, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation announced the cancellation of the parade by Officers and Men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police, and other paramilitary agencies.

The statement, signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, said: “The Federal Government wishes to announce the cancellation of the Independence Anniversary parade, previously scheduled to mark the 65th Independence on Wednesday, 1st October.”

The statement, from the Office of the SGF, Senator George Akume, however, did not give any reason for the cancellation.

It simply added: “The cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary, and the government remains committed to celebrating Nigeria’s 65th year of independence with dignity and enthusiasm.

“Accordingly, all other programmes slated for the Independence Anniversary will remain in effect.

“The Government deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by this cancellation.

“The Federal Government appreciates the understanding, support and cooperation of all Nigerians, members of the diplomatic community, and invited guests, and urges Nigerians to support the reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR in making Nigeria a greater nation.”