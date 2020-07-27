WASSCE: FG bows to WAEC, announces resumption dates

The Federal Government has bowed to the West African Examinations Council on the conduct of the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, which is due to commence on August 17.

The Federal Ministry of Education announced the position of the Federal Government on Monday morning.

It said Nigerian students will join the rest of West Africa in taking the WASSCE.

Owing to that, schools will now reopen on August 4, 2020 for students in JSS3 and SS3, leaving the senior students with only two weens to prepare for the WASSCE.

The decision was part of this reached on Monday at a virtual consultative meeting involving the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, Nigerian Union of Teachers, proprietors of private schools and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public-spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations for safe reopening.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, had last week said Nigeria may make alternative arrangements for its final year students who will not take part in the WASSCE owing to the COVID-19.

A statement after Monday’s meeting by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, said: “Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.”