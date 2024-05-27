Breaking: FG announces indefinite suspension of Air Nigeria project

The federal government, on Monday, announced that it has suspended the Air Nigeria Airline project indefinitely.
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo made the announcement at the Ministerial briefing to mark the first year of the Tinubu administration.
Also Read:
- Pilfering of LG funds: God bless Tinubu, by Wale Adedayo
- Africa Day: UBA commits to empowering youths for leadership roles
- Children’s Day: Tinubu calls for strengthened family unit
- Edo 2024: Court dismisses Shaibu’s request to nullify Ighodalo’s candidacy
- Eniola Badmus confirms new political appointment with photos
According to him, the airline was never a Nigerian airline but an attempt to use a foreign airline to pose as a Nigerian national airline