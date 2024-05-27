Trending
Breaking: FG announces indefinite suspension of Air Nigeria project

Adenle Ahmed Abiola
Festus Keyamo

The federal government, on Monday, announced that it has suspended the Air Nigeria Airline project indefinitely.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo made the announcement at the Ministerial briefing to mark the first year of the Tinubu administration.

According to him, the airline was never a Nigerian airline but an attempt to use a foreign airline to pose as a Nigerian national airline

