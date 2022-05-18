Breaking: FG amends charges against Nnamdi Kanu, indicts lawyers

The Federal Government has amended the charges against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

A counsel for the IPOB leader who made this known also said the Federal Government listed some lawyers representing Nnamdi Kanu as accomplices of the defendant.

Among the lawyers said to be indicted by the Federal Government are Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Maxwell Opara.

The IPOB legal team member said the government claimed that the indicted lawyers were constantly in contact with Nnamdi Kanu after he allegedly jumped bail and fled the country.

Details later…