Breaking: Female World Cup: England beat host, Australia, make it to final

The England’s Lioness have defeated Women’s World Cup host, Australia, 3-1 in the semi-finals.

With this, England, which took the Super Falcon of Nigeria out of the way last week, have made it to the final of the current tournament.

England will face Spain in the finals after beating their opponent, Sweden 2-1, Tuesday.

The final match is slated for Sunday, August 20.