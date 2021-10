Professor Adenike Omotunde Boyo, the Dean, Faculty of Sciences, has been elected, Tuesday the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) by the Senate of the Lagos State University.

The Professor of Physics polled 118 votes to defeat her contender, Prof. Yinus Dauda Adeleke from the Faculty of Management Sciences who got only 4 votes.

Boyo succeeds Prof. Oyedamola Oke whose tenure ended on October 4, 2021 after serving for two consecutive terms of four years.