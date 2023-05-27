Breaking: Female cop detained for improper resignation freed from detention

A Woman Police, Corporal Fauzziyah Isiak, who was detained for improper resignation from the Force has been released from detention.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, was reacting to a tweet from a Twitter user: French, @Mc_Phils, on Isiak, whose birthday was said to be on Saturday (today).

@Mc_Phils wrote: Today is @fauzziyahshoney birthday and we still do not have any update from the NPF who says her trial was 2 days ago.

“As we celebrate her today, can we have an update of her trial from the NPF?

“@BenHundeyin.

“Where is Fauzziyah?”

Responding to the Twitter user, Hundeyin tweeted: “She updated you on her detention.

“Kindly ask her to update you on her trial.

“One thing though, she’s been home.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Isiak had raised the alarm on her detention via social media.

She said she was detained after she put in her resignation letter.

She said: “I never saw this coming. I have never thought I’ll be put in detention without interrogation. All I did was try to resign. I have been trying to resign from the Police since last year but my letters were not approved. My boss had called me to show up yesterday 24th of May to meet the Deputy Commissioner for an interview.”

“I thought they were finally going to approve my resignation but the only words I heard was that I should be detained to be tried and dismissed. Due to the shock, I couldn’t say anything as the officer led me away.

“Later, I heard that I should have begged and cried but my lack of reaction worsened the matter. I called a river after it all dawned on me. I have not taken my clothes and shoes off since yesterday. I can’t even change my sanitary pad. My migraine is throbbing at full speed and my head is about to explode from exhaustion.

“My mother has called that she has been advised to come and plead that I will continue working. I have been working for 6 years and I think it is fair to let someone go and aid them to leave if they do not want to stay anymore. I have been very easygoing since I was born, this is my first time in this kind of situation. I have always worked in the administrative department, in fact, the religious department of the Nigeria Police. I believe in pursuing everything with passion, I always remove myself whenever I think I am no longer giving full attention to a job or career.

“I don’t know how long I’ll be here for but I really need to sleep. If the women at the provost’s office had not given me some Paracetamol yesterday afternoon, I may not have survived until now. I don’t know how long I will be here for but I’ll appreciate a blanket with a sanitary pad. The cold is about to snuff my life out. As I sit here through the night and the mosquitoes hum in my ears. I keep talking to them to ask them why someone who could have stamped my letter and put me through on what to do will have me held down and humiliated instead.

“My phone will die soon. This is a cry for help. I want to go home. Find me please, Fauzziyah Ebunoluwa Isiak.”

But both Hundeyin and the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, accused Isiak of absenteeism.

Adejobi tweeted: “She is just being funny and misled, I guess.

“I am sure many have got the facts from the command.”

Explaining the process Isiak should have followed for her resignation to be valid, the Chief Superintendent of Police said: “You write a resignation letter through your DPO, to Area Commander, follow the ladder up to the IGP, and response comes via the same route. And if it’s so urgent that you must leave, you make payment equal to your salary for 3 months, to be paid to the purse of the government, with proof of payment. That is express. But if you have not received any approval, you must be on duty. So, she has not been reporting on duty. Too bad anyway.”

Hundeyin on his path tweeted: “Till you get the discharge certificate, you remain a serving member of the Force, bound by all extant rules and regulations of service.

“@PoliceNG absence from duty for twenty-one days without leave or permission automatically results in your being declared a deserter. Every serving member knows this.

“Corporal Fauzziyah Isiak, who serves in the office of the Imam of the Command, without leave, permission or discharge from service, absconded from duty for over a month, in flagrant disregard for the conditions of service she willingly signed to.

“For this offence against discipline, she was detained yesterday for the commencement of her orderly room trial today.”