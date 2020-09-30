Federal Government Colleges have been given the nod to reopen.

This followed the further easing of the lockdown imposed on the country following the spread of the Coronavirus Disease to the country.

Schools were ordered shut by the Federal Government in March in the bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

When the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 okayed the reopening of schools by states, it said those under its control will remain closed.

The PTF, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the government was not comfortable enough to allow schools to reopen, warning state governments to ensure maximum compliance in order not to allow the spread of the pandemic among students.

However, information available to The Eagle Online on Thursday has it that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has told Heads of the various Federal Government-owned schools that they could reopen.

According to a message sent to a parent of one of the Federal Government Colleges, Adamu said they could reopen on October 12, 2020.

This means those in boarding houses are to resume on October 11, 2020.

The message has it that the Federal Ministry of Education has advised the schools to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols upon resumption.

As part of the directives by Adamu to the schools, those that did not conclude second term before the hurried closure in March are to do so.

They are then to immediately commence third term.

Adamu said the schools are to conclude their third term in December.

With the reopening of the Federal Government Colleges, expectations are that universities will also resume in a matter of days.