Breaking: FDA counters Trump: We’ve not approved Chloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

The United States Food and Drug Administration has countered President Donald Trump’s statement that it had approved Chloroquine for the treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

President Trump had at a news conference on Thursday said the FDA had endorsed the drug.

He said: “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA has been so great.

“They’ve gone through the approval process.

“It’s been approved.

“They took it down from many, many months to immediate.

“So we’re going to be able to make that drug available by prescription.”

But Bloomberg minutes after the news briefing quoted the FDA as having countered Trump.

It tweeted: “The FDA says it has not approved Chloroquine for COVID-19 case, contradicting the president’s statement.”

The number of COVID-19 cases in the US has been rising in the last few days, necessitating the president to demand for a quick solution to it.