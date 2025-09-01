Breaking: FCT’s First female Head of Civil Service, Grace Adayilo, slumps, dies

The first female Head of Civil Service for the Federal Capital Territory, Grace Adayilo, has passed away under sudden and tragic circumstances.

It was gathered that Adayilo slumped and lost consciousness early Monday morning and could not be revived.

The cause of her death has not yet been officially disclosed.

Her demise has thrown the FCT Administration into mourning, especially considering her trailblazing status.

Adayilo was appointed in October 2024 by President Bola Tinubu.

She made history as the first female and first indigenous person to occupy the position of Head of Service in the Federal Capital Territory.

Also Read:

Until her death, she had remained active in duty. Her last official assignment was on Thursday, August 28 where she represented the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, at the G7 Security Meeting held in Abuja.

Tributes have started pouring in from colleagues, public servants, and civil society members, who described her as a committed and dedicated leader in public service.

Her death marks a significant loss for the FCT administration and the civil service community at large.

Further details about funeral arrangements and official statements from the FCT Administration are expected in the coming days.

Post Views: 23