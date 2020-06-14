The Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Task Team on COVID-19 had sealed the popular Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating the directives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The FCTA carried out the enforcement on Sunday following a concert held at the Mall on Saturday night by hiphop artist, Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola.

The concert did not observe the mandatory social distancing as recommended by the government.

The order to seal the mall was granted by Magistrate Hidayat Akonni.

The order is for an initial period of two weeks.