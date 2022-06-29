Breaking: Fayose backs power shift, says ‘Awa South lo kan’

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has declared his support for Southern presidency in 2023.

Fayose stated this on Wednesday amid a visit to him by the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, in Lagos.

The former Governor, tweeting on Twitter, also used the language of the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his post.

Recall that Fayose’s p[arty, the Peoples Democratic Party, has elected former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as its presidential candidate.

But Fayose is of the opinion that since President Muhammadu Buhari, a Northerner, will be completing his two-term tenure of four years each, the presidency should come to the South.

He tweeted: “The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING.

“Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon.”

In a related development, Oyebanji on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos residence of Fayose.

The visit was sequel to the congratulatory messages sent to Oyebanji by the PDP candidate in the June 18 election, Chief Bisi Kolawole, Ekiti State chapter of the PDP and Fayose, hailing the outcome of the election.

Oyebanji said the visit was to extend courtesies to Fayose as a former governor of the state, who, according to him, demonstrated statesmanship by congratulating him shortly after he was declared winner of the June 18 election.

Fayose, while receiving the Governor-elect, urged him be magnanimous in victory and see himself as the Governor of Ekiti State and leader of the people and not just Governor of APC members.

He promised to support Oyebanji’s administration in whatever area his support would be needed, adding that the development of Ekiti State is a collective effort.

It is recalled that Oyebanji had earlier gone on a thank you visit to the Governor of the State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in Ado-Ekiti, a day after the incumbent Governor led two other APC governors to visit him at his Ikogosi Ekiti country home.

The Governor-elect has also visited the first civilian Governor of the state, currently Minister of Investments, Trade and Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, at his Iyin-Ekiti country home earlier in the week.

He had earlier visited Chief Deji Fasuan, the nonagenarian elder statesman who chaired the committee for the creation of Ekiti State, under whom he served as Secretary (to the committee) as well as the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, HRM, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe.