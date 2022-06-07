Breaking: Fayemi steps down for Tinubu, says he’s competent

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has withdrawn from the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

Fayemi announced his decision during his speech at the ongoing convention of the party at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In his speech on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum said he was withdrawing for Tinubu because he is competent and can lead the country at this time.

He thanked the Northern Governors elected on the platform of the party for conceding the presidency to the South in 2023.