Breaking family hindrances, by Gabriel Agbo 

“I am the Lord your God, who rescued you from slavery in Egypt. Do not worship any other gods besides me. Do not make idols of any kind, whether in the shape of birds or animals or fish. You must never worship or bow down to them, for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God who will not share your affection with any other god! I do not leave unpunished the sins of those who hate me, but I punish the children for the sins of their parents to the third and fourth generations. But I lavish my love on those who love me and obey my commands, even for a thousand generations.” Ex 20:2-6

Family hindrances, generational curses are real, very real. Yes, some believe it and others don’t. But this has in no way changed or diminished the effects of these on the individuals, families and groups groaning under these terrible, biting, unseen spiritual hindrances. The truth is that curses are real and generational curses are very real. Even the people who initially did not accept this fact have woken up to the reality that it looks like an unseen limitation, hindrance, spiritual mines are laid on their way each time they try to attain their destinies or on their march to their breakthrough. Or even at what could be seen as their success, they still find inexplicable happenings around hindering them. These may include sudden and untimely deaths in the family, persistent failure and lack of breakthrough, constant urge to commit suicide, crime, marriage failures, and generational shame, backwardness, near-success syndrome, strange or generational sicknesses, hearing strange voices, unhappiness and even mysterious fear, etc. God just miraculously after so many years of pain and torment healed on of my daughters who have some moving around her body, a mysterious bird chirping on her head, an un explained wind blowing over her face etc. And her daughter once went through this. How do you explain this? There are so many of these happening in and around some of our families,

Also Read:

To show you how difficult these hindrances can be, even ministers, pastor, strong Christians also go through this sometimes. And this can result in difficulty and failure in ministry, marriage and life. Some will rise speedily, only to fall suddenly into shame and disappointment. Yes, I have seen so many of such people. Curses, generational curses in particular are not respecter of persons, grammar, position, name, title, legalism, methodology or theology. No. The only thing they submit to is the name of Jesus, the knowledge, truth, prayer and the word of God. If you have the right knowledge of the source of the problem, deal with it accordingly, persist in your efforts, you will be on your way to freedom, joy, breakthrough and life. But, if you don’t, unfortunately, you may live in shame, pain, fear, unhappiness and failure all through your life. And worse is that you will pass on these curses to the next generations after you. God forbid!

So, what we will be doing here is to try to define these family hindrances generational curses, their sources, their manifestations and also to proffer solutions to them. We will look at the individual, family and generational consequences idolatry, committing murder, betrayal, stealing, lying, sexual immorality and many others. I don’t want to pretend that this is a simple topic or that I know it all. No. But we must totally rely on God to give us the illumination to deal with it. Curses can be extremely difficult and sometimes hidden, but you must rely on divine revelations to successfully deal with them. True. My book Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom by Gabriel Agbo, which is in more than twenty major languages can be a sure guide to this subject. Yes, nobody is a master on this, except the Holy Spirit. He is the one who can properly identify and remove them, if you fully cooperate with him. Don’t miss any part of this very important message. We will continue next week. God bless!

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of books. Tel: 08037113283 Facebook: Gab Agbo E-mail: gabrielagbo@yahoo.com Website www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo Twitter: pastorgabagbo Whatsapp: 08164819333

Post Views: 7