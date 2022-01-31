Breaking: Factional President emerges for NBBF in Abuja

Seasoned basketball administrator and former player, Mark Igoche, has been elected the new President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

The new president is Chairman and CEO of Mark Mentors Basketball Club and founder, Mark D Ball Basketball Championship.

Igoche was elected the new boss of the association in Abuja, while the other election involving the incumbent President, Musa Kids is holding on the same day in Benin.

Igoche emerged President after he polled 11 votes at the Elective Congress of the NBBF held inside the Package A of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

His election was in line with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports directive, which instructed that the elective Congress be held in Abuja on January 31, 2022.

Osita Nwachukwu was elected Vice President.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Suleman Muhammed, who is also the Vice Chairman of the FCT Basketball Association, said he was pleased that the election was free and fair in line with the Sports Ministry’s directive.

Muhammed stated: “I am very happy to see the election was conducted in line with Sports Ministry’s directive.

“The election was very free and fair.”

However, another result of similar election is expected in Benin, where Kida has been anointed for a second term.

Sources revealed that FIBA Africa representative and the Nigeria Olympic Committee officials are present in Benin to give credence to Kida’s re-election.