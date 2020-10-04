The reported misunderstanding between Mayegun of Yorubaland, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 and K1, and popular broadcaster and compere, Wole Shorunke, also known MC Murphy, has been resolved.

This was revealed by frontline media practitioner and 1998 United Nations Peace Ambassadors for World Peace, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye, on Sunday.

In a post on his Facebook Timeline on Sunday evening, Oladunjoye, a former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area and current Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, informed that the matter has been resolved.

When contacted for details, Oladunjoye refused to give details, saying: “The details is that the issue has been resolved.

“Eminent people have intervened on both sides, so the details is that the matter has been resolved.”

On the allegation that the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria was abused by someone close to K1, Oladunjoye said: “That cannot be attached to K1.

“I have been in touch with K1, MC Murphy, President of FIBAN and the Olu of Itori.

“It will be very wrong to credit a comment to K1 when the commentator was not speaking for K1.

“Even the medium that interviewed the commentator neither referred to him nor introduced him as a representative of K1.

“It is normal that when disagreements like this occur, some people will want it resolved quickly, some will want to escalate it for ulterior motives, but the most important thing is that in this particular incident, it has been resolved.

“K1 and MC Murphy have come from a long way.

“Not even the latest incident or so-called sympathisers or supporters on either side could put them apart.

“The matter has been resolved, and it stands resolved.”