The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has announced the closure of the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu beginning from August 24.

This was contained in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, on Saturday.

Yakubu said the closure is to effect major repairs and works on the airfield.

She added: “This move is aimed at resolving the existing Safety/Security concerns to flight operations.”

She, however, said no date has been fixed for the reopening.

She said: “A date to reopen the runway will be communicated in due course.”