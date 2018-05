He was believed to have died on Monday in his Abuja home.

A former Political Editor of the Nigerian Tribune, Idowu Samuel, is dead.

He was believed to have died on Monday in his Abuja home.

According to NewsBreakNG., the online newspaper for which he works now, Samuel was found dead in his Abuja home at Sun City Estate.Policemen were said to have removed his corpse from the house on Tuesday morning.