A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, has stepped down from the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

Bankole said this in his speech at the Special Convention and Presidential Primaries of the party on Tuesday.

He said at the Eagle Square venue of the primaries that he was withdrawing from the race for the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.