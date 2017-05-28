Breaking: Ex-Minister Babatunde Osotimehin is dead

Nigeria’s former Minister of Health, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead.

PREMIUM TIMES said it learnt Osotimehin, the Executive Director of the United Nations Populations Fund, died in the early hours of Monday.

The online newspaper said the death of the former Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan was confirmed to it by sources close to him.

He was born on February 6, 1949, appointed the fourth Executive Director of UNFPA in November 2010 and reappointed in August 2014.