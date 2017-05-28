LATEST NEWS:
05. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Segun AdebowaleJune 5, 20171min0

Related Articles

FeaturedNews

Breaking: Shakeup in FRSC, 71 senior officers redeployed

CrimeFeatured

Six killed as terrorists attack London again

BusinessEconomyFeatured

How we’ll raise N5 from imported products for road maintenance – Senate + Template

FeaturedNews

Breaking: NJC directs Ademola, five other suspended judges to resume duties

CrimeFeatured

How GTB, Zenith Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank escaped attack by militants

FeaturedNews

Breaking: TVC sacks 145

BusinessEconomyFeatured

Senate moves to saddle Nigerians with multiple taxes for road usage

BusinessEconomyFeatured

Breaking: Ex-Minister Babatunde Osotimehin is dead

Prof.-Babatunde-Osotimehin.gif
PREMIUM TIMES said it learnt Osotimehin, the Executive Director of the United Nations Populations Fund, died in the early hours of Monday

Nigeria’s former Minister of Health, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin, is dead.

PREMIUM TIMES said it learnt Osotimehin, the Executive Director of the United Nations Populations Fund, died in the early hours of Monday.

The online newspaper said the death of the former Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan was confirmed to it by sources close to him.

He was born on February 6, 1949, appointed the fourth Executive Director of UNFPA in November 2010 and reappointed in August 2014.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousFrench Open: Bacsinszky upsets Venus

nextHow to make babies sleep longer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: Ex-Minister Babatunde Osotimehin is dead

Breaking: Shakeup in FRSC, 71 senior officers redeployed

Six killed as terrorists attack London again

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.