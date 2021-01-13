A former Military Administrator of Lagos and Imo States, retired Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, is dead.
His death was confirmed by RealNews magazine in a report in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to available information, Kanu died during a brief illness.
He was aged 78.
RealNews quoted one of those who worked closely with him, Kalu Ireke Kalu, as having confirmed the death.
Kalu said: “I can tell you he passed this morning.
“He was 78.
“We celebrated his last birthday in November 2020.
“I don’t have much details.
“I am still in the village.”
