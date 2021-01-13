A former Military Administrator of Lagos and Imo States, retired Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, is dead.

His death was confirmed by RealNews magazine in a report in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to available information, Kanu died during a brief illness.

He was aged 78.

RealNews quoted one of those who worked closely with him, Kalu Ireke Kalu, as having confirmed the death.

Kalu said: “I can tell you he passed this morning.

“He was 78.

“We celebrated his last birthday in November 2020.

“I don’t have much details.

“I am still in the village.”