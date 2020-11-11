A former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, is dead.

The former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Musa, a Second Republic Governor of Kaduna State on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party, was said to have died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Sani tweeted: “Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died.

“May Allah forgive his souls and grant him Aljanna firdausi.

“Amin.”