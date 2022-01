Former Head of the Interim National Government of Nigeria, Chief Ernest Shonekan, is dead.

Shonekan was appointed by Nigeria’s former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, when he was “stepping aside”.

He headed the ING between August 26, 1993 and November 17, 1993 when late General Sani Abacha took over the government in a coup defat.

According to available information, Shonekan, 85, died in Lagos.