A former Minister of Information and Culture, Tony Momoh, is dead.

He died at the age of 81.

Sources close to the deceased told our correspondent that he died on Monday at his residence in Abuja.

Momoh was appointed Minister of Information and Culture by General Ibrahim Babangida, holding this position from September 1986 until 1990.

He was Chairman of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1988 to 1990.

He was educated at Government School Auchi, the school Momoh the First had established at Auchi in 1922. He also attended Teacher Training College, Abraka, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Lagos and the Nigerian Law School.

He had degrees in Mass Communication and Law and was a solicitor and advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He worked in various capacities, including professional and administrative, in the Daily Times of Nigeria Group.

He also served as Chairman of the Board of Nigeria Airways and was a member of the Nigerian Press Council. Prince Tony Momoh has been awarded many honours, including fellowships of the Commonwealth Journalists’ Association, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and the Advertising Council of Nigeria.

He was a patron of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, and a holder of Selkyo Culture Award presented to him in Japan in recognition of his “great contribution to society” through his “consistent and valuable activities for the sake of the creation of peace and culture”.