Breaking: Ex-IGP Solomon Arase is dead

A former Inspector-General of Police, IGP Solomon Arase, is dead.

According to available information on Sunday, Arase, who was born on June 21, 1956, was reported to have died at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja.

The 18th Inspector-General of Police of Nigeria served as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) after his retirement from the force.

As at press time, there has been no official confirmation by the Nigeria Police Force.

Calls to his mobile number went unanswered.

This was unlike Arase, who personally takes all his calls.

His wife also did not pick her calls.

However, some top shots in the Nigeria Police Force confirmed the death of Arase to The Eagle Online.

One of them said the news had been posted on the WhatApp platforms to which some top police officers belong.

