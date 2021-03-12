Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, has met behind closed door with two governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in his bid to join the party.

The Speaker met with the Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, and the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru.

Bankole is a member of the Action Democratic Party.

Confirming the development, a statement by Buni’s Director General of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, said: “The three leaders discussed on a wide range of political issues including the movement of the former Speaker and his supporters into the party.”

According to Mohammed, it is evident that APC’s opportunities in Ogun State are growing and widening.

Recently, a former Governor of Ogun State, Otumba Gbenga Daniel, who was also former Director General of Atiku Abubakar’s Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization has joined the party.