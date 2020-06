Former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, is died.

Available information had it that Ajimobi died battling Coronavirus Disease.

He was said to have died at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

His wife, Florence, who also contracted the disease, had been successfully treated and discharged.

Ajimobi’s media aide, Bolaji Tunji, did not pick calls to his mobile phone.