Breaking: EPL: Arsenal thrash Leicester City

Arsenal thrashed Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon with another excellent Premier League performance.

Goals from Brazilian defender Gabriel and then a well-taken second from Emile Smith Rowe ensured the Gunners continued their fine form under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal did, in fairness, have Aaron Ramsdale to thank. The former Sheffield United man pulled off a number of fine stops, in particular, a stunning double save from a James Maddison free-kick.

But despite Ramsdale being excellent on the day and taking the MOTM Award, it was the overall display from the aforementioned Gabriel that caught the eye of Gunners fans on social media.